True Facts: Batman, Turkey is a city in South Eastern Anatolia, located on the Batman River, and is the capital of Batman Province
contact
about
store
postcards
archives
Loading
Photos
www.
flick
r
.com
Robot Filter
Robot Filter
Re-Runs
: 2016
"Hi. I'm David Cross."
All the Carpets of the Airports
By the time I get to Arizona
Matt Bevin is an Idiot
Get your De La Soul today!
In fact, they are "like a newlywed couple every day," says Jim Bob.
Yelp Reviews Read by Bill Kurtis
This Door is Awesome
"What the f**k? You guys have a Shake Shack here?"
8-foot tall traffic control robots
Robot Tweeters
The Robot Filter Archives
New
Post-Modern Drunkard
: Republicans Are Tough Guys
The party of self-reliance doesn't need safe spaces
Sunshine Jen
: Dolphins Speak!
What they said
Robot Journal
: Music of Teens: K-Tel's The Beat
I listened to this tape a million times. *sigh*
Gator Country
: make more terrible decisions, and then we'll talk
it's been raining. a lot.
Runtime Error
: Open Letter to All Athletes Attempting the Boston Marathon This Coming Monday
Take some advice from an experienced ultramarathoner to win amazing life prizes
Pony
: What's a Nice Jewish Girl Doing With a Tree Like This?
Random Words
Cootie Girl
: King of the DM Dipshits
Words
Pony (from adina)
Film and Television Rights
Lisa Says
Elanamatic
Sunshine Jen
Post-Modern Drunkard
Honky Cracker
The way I see it
Gator Country
Klutch.xls
Road Dust
The Wrong Squid
Learning to Fall
Reading is Fun: Albert and the Underwear Man
Dog Years
Robot Journal
Tropical Depression
Cootie Girl
The Dolor
Upgrown and Overblown
Tim!
Poop Beetle
Ornithopter
River Rat
Nutshell Kingdom
Art Colony
Solstice
State Lines
Past Features
The Willhelm: Carrie Fisher '78
low*fi photo parade
Prank Call : Olive Newton
Hello from Katrina
I Kiss You
A Very Special Mr. T Christmas
The collected Pony-versary posts
Adventures in Dating
Back in the Day Calculator
McSweeney's Title Generator
My First 45
Teen News
Letters from Pat
Monkey on Toilet
Danny Chambers
Robot Island
Palaver #129
Dicks with Chicks
My top twenty favorite albums of the last twenty years
Accounting for Everything
Medium Pimping
Robot Journal
we were literally pummeled with candy the whole time
happyrobot postcards!
Chat Bot
name
comments
pop-up chat
Like Us!
Weekly Tech Tip
your friends long to hear about the things you find on the webs.
Tiny Wine Blog
The Dorkiest Wine of Summer 2012
Let's open that bottle of bubbly with a knife
Santa brought me an Ah-So
Wine of the Month: Malbec
I like drinking wine. I also like buying wine.
Good Stuff
Robot Analysis
Picture Monkey
Happyrobot Tech Time
The Bible: A Book Review by Herschel Weiner
Will you go with me?
About our site
Version: 15.0
The History
Our Theme Song
Robot Side Bar
Full Stats
Support the happyrobot writers fund
(
about
)
Search
Shop Amazon
All Products
Books
Popular Music
Classical Music
Video
Toys
Electronics
·· powered by happyrobot code :] ··
unless otherwise noted, all material © happyrobot.net 1998-2017
terms of service and quasi legal things
··
log-in
··